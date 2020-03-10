Lucille F. Quesnel MONTPELIER — Lucille F. Quesnel, 80, formerly of Hebert Road and most recently of Mayo Residential Care Home in Northfield, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1939, in Barre, Vermont, the youngest of five children to Philomon and Marie Anna Fortier. Lu grew up in a French-Canadian home where French was the only language spoken. Lu graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1957. On June 6, 1959, Lu married David Norton. David predeceased her on April 11, 1986. She later married Carl Quesnel. Mr. Quesnel predeceased her on Nov. 7, 2004. Lu worked for many years at National Life. She retired in 1991. Although she never had children, Lu was very close with her many nieces and nephews. She was loved and supported by them and was so proud of all of them. Lu was a very social person and could make friends anywhere. She and Dave enjoyed boating together. They would often spend summers on their houseboat on Lake Champlain. Survivors include her brother, Maurice Fortier and wife Dottie of Barre, Vermont; a sister, Theresa Grenier of Canada; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Provost of Northfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. A committal will be held immediately following in the Green Mount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Residential Care Home, 610 Water St., Northfield, VT 05663.
