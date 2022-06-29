Louise M. Whitcomb BARRE TOWN — Louise M. Whitcomb, died peacefully in her home in Barre, VT, on June 24, 2022, after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She was the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Lanctot) Fortier, who predeceased her. Louise was a member of the first graduating class of Marion High School in Barre, VT, in 1960. Louise married fellow Marion High School alum, Paul Mascitti, in 1964. They had three children before divorcing in 1983. Louise was blessed to find love again, marrying Dennis Whitcomb in 1985. They were fortunate to have almost 37 years of happiness together. Louise enjoyed a full life, with many friends and activities she loved. She could be found courtside annually at the VPA Basketball Tournament at the Barre Auditorium, even when she did not personally know the players. Louise loved to cheer on her own children and grandchildren in all of their sports, and was able to make some special memories with several of them as she witnessed their successes at The Aud, too. Louise had a competitive spirit, especially while watching her beloved Red Sox, and playing cards. She loved to travel with Dennis, and created wonderful scrapbooks of their memories. Louise particularly looked forward to her Christmas shopping trip each year, sharing many laughs with her cohort while shopping for her loved ones. Louise was a dedicated and proud employee of Capital Candy for 36 years, where she made many valued friendships and was truly appreciated. Survivors include her husband, Dennis, and children Paul (Jolee) Mascitti, of Williamstown, VT, Sarah (Dan) Roy of Newport, VT, and Mikeljon (Emily) Mascitti, of East Montpelier, VT. Step children Alan Whitcomb, of Marshfield, VT, and Julie (Chris) Morse, of Northfield, VT. Together, Louise and Dennis share wonderful grandchildren who also survive her, including Nicole Roy, Jordan Scholtz, Mitchell Roy, Kate Mascitti, Brett Roy, Nicholas Mascitti, and Mikeljon Mascitti, Brad Griffin, Avery Whitcomb, and Alexandria Whitcomb, along with many great grandchildren. Louise is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Carlene (Andy) Squires, Linda (Sid) Bailey, and Mary Whitcomb. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jimmy Fund in memory of Louise Whitcomb. www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org. A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Louise’s life will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1pm in the St. Monica Church in Barre. Burial will follow to the Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier Vt. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
Dennis...my condolences...will miss seeing you both at the Wayside
