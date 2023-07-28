Louise M. Beaudin BARRE — Louise M. (Hayford) Beaudin, 83, formerly of Graniteville and most recently of Woodridge Nursing Home, passed away peacefully on July 20th, 2023. She was born on April 7, 1940, the daughter of Ida B. Hayford. She attended Montpelier Public Schools and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958. After graduation Louise enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany. Louise was married to Donald Beaudin for 28 years, together they had two sons, Michael, and Mark. Early in her career Louise worked for Sprague Electric after which she ran the L & D Community Care home on Camp Street in Barre. Once she retired, Louise stayed very active in the community. She was proud of her work at the Gary Home in Montpelier where she will be fondly remembered. Louise enjoyed softball, playing and coaching, as well as camping, and spending time with family and friends. She loved to entertain and enjoyed a good laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her son, Mark Beaudin and his companion Jamie Charteauvert of Barre, VT; grandson, Luke Beaudin of Barre, VT; daughter in law Donna Beaudin of Barre, VT as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael (Bobo) Beaudin, 8 siblings and former spouse Donald Beaudin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
