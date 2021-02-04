Louise D. Gilbert BARRE — Louise “Lisa” D. Gilbert, a wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, surrounded by her family. Lisa was born 72 years ago in Barre, Vermont. She married another Vermont native, Edward Gilbert, on Nov. 26, 1966. The couple was blessed with two children, daughter Jo-Anne and son Edward Jr. Lisa was well-known and recognized in Barre for the work she did managing the Bakery at Howard’s Market for more than 10 years, as well as for serving her community by working at the Women’s Crisis Center in Barre and volunteering at spaghetti dinners at the Knights of Columbus. In her spare time, she was an avid gardener, proudly displaying her beautiful flowers for all to see passing up and down Middle Road. Lisa was a great cook – sharing family recipes and creating cookbooks for future Gilbert chefs. Lisa is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward, formerly of Barre, Vermont, and now of Surprise, Arizona; her daughter, Jo-Anne Hutchins and her husband, Curt, of Surprise, Arizona; three grandchildren, Garrick and Arianna Gilbert of California and Brandon Gilbert of Vermont; a brother, Claude Chaloux of Vermont; a brother, Raymond Chaloux and his wife, Kathi, of Vermont; a sister, Ginette Pickel and her husband, Randy, of Washington; and a sister, Diane Isabelle of Vermont. Lisa was preceded in death by her son, Edward Jr. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont.
