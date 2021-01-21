Louise A. Lessard GRANITEVILLE — Louise A. Lessard, 89, a longtime resident of Graniteville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, with her family by her bedside, after a long battle with dementia. Born on March 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Alfred and Beatrice Brochu. On May 31, 1952, she married Richard A. Lessard at St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church in Graniteville. They built a home in Graniteville and remained there all their lives. In earlier years, Louise spent time singing in the church choir, playing the piano, oil painting and skiing. She was a breath of fresh air, always smiling, and taught us to love and take each day as it came. Louise led a life of caring for others. Whether making her famous crepes at any hour of the day for her grandchildren, bringing neighbors extra vegetables from the garden, or caring for others at the end of their own lives, Louise nurtured us all. Survivors include her children, Donald Lessard, Linda Bullard (Gordon), JoAnne Savard and Robert Lessard (Chris); her grandchildren, Laura Savard, Ashley Savard, Jennifer Goldthwaite and Tyler Lessard; her great-grandchildren, Alden, Kameron, Trenton, Ryker and Greyson. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family in the spring. Special thanks to the nursing and hospice staff for their love and compassionate care. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
