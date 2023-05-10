Louis Parker BARRE — The family of Louis “Buck” Parker sadly announces his passing on May 1, 2023. Buck was the son of the late Nan and Louis Parker, Sr., and was born in Barre on November 15, 1958. He married the love of his life, Nancy (Gendron) Parker on June 28, 1980, in Barre. Nancy predeceased him in 2016, but he never forgot the joy, happiness, and love that they shared. They had two daughters, Jennifer Parker (Doug Muzzy), from Shelburne, and Nicole (and Justin) Merchant from West Topsham. Buck absolutely loved the time that he spent with his two grandchildren, Keegan and Makynlee Merchant and gave them memories to last a lifetime. That love was always evident in the smiles whenever their names were mentioned. To the very end his love for his family and that ever present humor was always there. They were all reminded daily of those two things as he talked about his girls, his grandchildren, his “pet” names for his girls, his siblings, and even his nurses. He will be missed by all who knew him. Buck worked for a number of years for the Agency of Transportation and the City of Barre. He competed in precision plowing events a number of times. Although his career was important it was always his family that will be his greatest accomplishment. Buck is survived by his siblings Shari (David) Aja of South Carolina, Sindi Parker (Don Blanchett) of Barre, Kim Menard (Dennis Sicely) of Orange, Bob (Candy) Parker of Barre, Mark (Rachel) Parker of New Hampshire, Jeremy (Dawn) Parker of Barre, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country. His family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Central Vermont Hospital for the exceptional care and love that was shown to him while he was a patient there. No words can ever express the gratitude that we all feel for your caring and kindness. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
