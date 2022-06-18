Louis Gabaree BERLIN — Louis Gabaree, 78, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away on June 8, 2022. He was born on July 23, 1943, the son of Albert and Helen (Ellis) Gabaree, in Montpelier, Vermont. Louis was a man of many skills. After serving in Vietnam for his country, he became a painter. He did beautiful work, and met many people and new friends through his journey of helping others bring something back to new. He owned his own painting company, CMS Painting, the initials of three of his grandchildren, Charline, Megan and Shane. He loved to hunt and fish. Whenever he would take a drive, he would keep his eyes open for fishing holes. He loved trying new places and seeing what he could catch. During the fall, he would spend time in the beautiful outdoors while he hunted. Louis also enjoyed collecting dragons/figurines to add to his collection whenever he was able. There were many places that he enjoyed to go and travel to and take in all of the beautiful scenery. He belonged to the American Legion, the VFW, the Canadian Club and the Mutuo. Louis was predeceased by his mother and father, Albert and Helen Gabaree. He is survived by his three children, Lloyd Franks, Ginger Franks and Denise Felch; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
