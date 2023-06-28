Louie G. Ormiston MONTPELIER — Louie G. Ormiston, 78, of Barre Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born on May 12, 1945 in Cambridge Mass, the son of Robert W. Bailey and Ruth I. Bailey. Just before turning 2 years in age, he was adopted by Wallace and Ruth Ormiston. He then attended public school in Massachusetts and later enlisted into the United State Navy. After serving in the navy, he moved to Vermont where he met his soon to be wife. On July 15, 1972 Louie married Rosemary French. Sadly, Rosemary passed away on October 24, 2004. Louie worked primarily as a custodian for Charlie-O’s. Louie was a fixture in Downtown Montpelier. He was often seen running his errands at the local businesses in town. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Lee and her husband Rick of Montpelier, Leo Ormiston and his wife Georgia Hadley of Groton, VT, and his daughter Laurie Ormiston of Newport. He also had 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday July 28th from 6pm until 8 pm at Guare and Sons in Montpelier, everyone is welcome to attend. His remains will be interred with his wife at the Green Mount Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion in Montpelier.
