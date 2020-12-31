Lorraine Sauter Casula BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lorraine “Lorrie” Sauter Casula, formerly of Barre, Vermont, went to her eternal resting place with her family by her side, on Dec. 21, 2020. She was a brave woman fighting Alzheimer’s disease until her passing at the young age of 89. Lorraine was born in Madison, Connecticut, at her family home on Aug. 17, 1931. She attended local schools, graduated from Hand High School and eventually went off to attend Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island. It was at Bryant where she met her first husband, Alexander “Tino” Acebo, and they settled in Barre, Vermont. They remained great friends until Tino’s passing last year. After her divorce, she then married her loving and adoring husband of 40 years, Robert “Bob” Casula. They lived in Madison, Connecticut, and spent winters for 25 years in Bonita Springs, Florida. Lorraine had many jobs during her lifetime. She was a secretary for the Barre Congregational Church, Central Vermont Medical Center and Vermont Gov. Tom Salmon. One of her favorite jobs was managing the Madison Beach Hotel, in her hometown. She was always active in her church and community, volunteering for Hospice and giving of her time and talents to many clubs and organizations. She loved to play golf, read, watch old movies, cook and write cookbooks. Her passion was knitting and wherever she went, her knitting went with her! Lorraine loved her family dearly and her greatest joy was getting everyone together for family trips and family vacations. With the birth of her first grandchild, Lorraine became Bobo to the family and to the rest of the world! Lorraine is survived by her husband, Robert; and her three daughters, Wendy Berman (Stephen Craddock) of Danville, Vermont, Lynn Anne Lajeunesse (Ken Johnson) of The Villages, Florida, and Mollie Acebo of Madison, Connecticut. She is also survived by nine grandchildren whom she cherished, Megan (Martin) Lancaster, Travis Berman, Josh (Kelsey) Berman, Emily Lajeunesse, Shara (Jeff) Vitagliano, Hannah (Jason) Lajeunesse, Eric (Allie) Lajeunesse, Reed and Jake Cardner. Lorraine was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Tymir, Kenley, Trevor, Parker and Luke. She was predeceased by her mother, Mollie Caroline Maurer, who passed away when Lorraine was 7 years old; and her father, George Sauter. She leaves behind her brother, George Sauter of Drayton Island, Florida. The family would like to thank Joanne’s House of Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida, where Lorraine spent her final days. Their care and compassion was exceptional. Her memory will be cherished by all those lives she touched. A family service will be held at a later date in 2021.
