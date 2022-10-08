Lorraine R. Wimble WAITSFIELD — It is with profound sadness that we announce on October 1, 2022, Lorraine Ryan Wimble, loving mother, grandmother, and friend died at 65 at her home in Waitsfield, Vermont. Lorraine was born July 2,1957 to Ronald “Pete” and Anne Bouchard Ryan in Montpelier, Vermont. She attended Union 32 Highschool in Montpelier, Vermont. Upon graduation she enlisted in the US Army where she served until her Honorable Discharge in 1977. At this time Lorraine gave birth to her first-born daughter Anne. In 1978 she met her future husband Kendall Edward Wimble in Barre, Vermont. Together they raised their blended family of Anne, and Kendall’s daughters Natasha and Linda until 1985 when they added the baby and only son Andrew (A.J) to complete their family. They married on July 30, 1988, at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vermont. Lorraine spent all her adult life living in Waitsfield where she held various jobs over the years. Mostly in the Food Industry. She spent several years at the Mad River Valley Senior Center a job she adored, not just the work but the residents who lived there and the community who visited. Her most recent job was working for Upper Valley Services providing Direct Care for individuals with intellectual delays. Lorraine was happiest when taking care of and helping others. Above anything in her life Lorraine LOVED and adored her family and her friends that were like family. Her children and grandchildren were her everything. Her grandchildren from the oldest to the youngest gave her so much joy. She loved taking trips with her daughter, watching birds, country music, cooking and baking. Everyone who knew her loved her and she them. If you were lucky enough to be loved by her, you know she was LOYAL to a fault. She was kind, caring, compassionate and above all else the most selfless person we have ever known. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Kendall. She is survived by her children Anne (Hank) Touchette of Waterbury, A.J(Ashley) Wimble of Waitsfield, Linda Wimble and Natasha Wimble both of Florida. As well as 15 grandchildren Alicia, Hannah (Luke), Ashley (Ryan), Nico, Jaedyn, Luzenia, Ryan, Nathalia, Corbin, Presley, Makenna, Avah, Kallum, Parker, and Rowen. As well as 3 great grandchildren Dalilah, Ansley, and Kingsley, 3 sisters and a brother along with a large extended family. Graveside Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, Vermont at 11am with a gathering to immediately follow at the Methodist Church on Main Street also in Northfield across from Four Seasons Nursing Home. Memorial contributions in Lorraine’s name can be forwarded to Lorraine Wimble Memorial Fund through Upper Valley Services P.O Box 405 Randolph, VT 05060 or a donation to Mad River Valley Senior Center 5308 Main Street Waitsfield, VT 05673 places so very dear to her heart.
