Lorraine P. Adams MONTPELIER — Lorraine Paquet Adams, age 96, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Memere), great-grandmother, and friend, she captured the hearts of everyone she knew throughout her life’s journey. Lorraine was born on April 24, 1926 in Barre, Vermont to Alphonse Paquet and Emeda Savoie Paquet. She was the youngest of 13 children. She grew up on the Paquet farm and attended primary school in a one-room schoolhouse nearby. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1943 and went to work as a secretary for the UVM Extension Service of Washington County. Although a country girl, Lorraine especially enjoyed the bustle of activity she experienced in downtown Montpelier. She met Harold Adams in Montpelier one Saturday evening at a dance called, “The Road to Hollywood”. She had been picked to perform a skit and the applause in the audience determined who would win the trip to Hollywood. Harold was smitten after seeing this beautiful girl with a shy demeanor. He encouraged all his friends to clap for her when she did her skit. She didn’t win, but that night began a courtship that would lead to a lifetime of unwavering love and commitment to each other. Harold and Lorraine were married on October 14, 1950 in St. Monica’s Parish in Barre, Vermont. They bought their home in Montpelier in 1952. They raised their five children there, experiencing everything life sent their way with patience and unconditional love. They lived in this home their entire lives. The Adams family home was the one in the neighborhood where all the kids hung out. Our Mom made everyone feel at home. Often you would walk into the unmistakable aroma of chocolate chip cookies and if you were lucky and timing was right, you could lick the beater! She was an amazing baker and cook and no one has yet been able to replicate her pot roast! Our childhood felt safe with our daily routine including family suppers, church together every Sunday and visits to the Paquet farm. Our Mom taught us that you can be strong, but quiet and the importance of listening and supporting each other without judgment. It was a blessed childhood having parents who loved one another and all of us so deeply. Mom enjoyed gardening and tended a big vegetable garden with Dad every year. In the Fall, they harvested an overabundance, which was shared with relatives and neighbors. She enjoyed reading, music, old movies, cards, board games and puzzles. She loved the simple pleasures of living in Vermont, including sugar on snow, the Fourth of July parade in Montpelier, family picnics, apple picking, and holiday traditions. She made every family birthday meaningful with theme cakes and mailing cards, always to arrive on time. Memere was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives. She would spend time on the floor playing games, reading books or quietly rocking them to sleep while singing a song. She could be found bundled up in layers at a soccer game or cheering at a basketball or baseball game. Our Mom was selfless. She had incredible inner strength and never complained. The glass was always half full with her positive outlook on life. Her advice was always to live our lives day by day and enjoy the simple pleasures and moments together. She taught us the importance of respect, kindness, faith and devotion to family. Mom was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Augustine’s church for over seventy years In her later years, our Mom enjoyed sitting on the porch, watching the wildlife on her front lawn, observing the neighborhood activity, and going on rides around Montpelier, often to sample maple creemees. She could still beat us at Chinese checkers in her 90s! Her family was her pride and joy. Every time we said goodbye, she would ask, “When will I see you again?” She had this wonderful sense of humor and an amazing, contagious giggle. We will miss the gentleness and kindness that made every one of us feel special. We know she is watching over us now as she has all of our lives. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories to share from a full and happy life. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Harold W. Adams; her parents, Alphonse Paquet and Emeda Savoie Paquet; six brothers, Henry Paquet, Rosario Paquet, William Paquet, George Paquet, Philip Paquet and Paul Paquet; six sisters, Beatrice Booth, Cecelia Begin, Mary Jane Christie, Florence Paquet, Yvonne Covino, and Madelyn Unger as well as many aunts, uncles, and other family members. Lorraine is survived by her 5 children, Bill Adams of Oroville, California, Bruce Adams and wife Ellen of Berlin, Vermont, Gregg Batchelder Adams and wife Laurie of Denver, Colorado, Donna Wells and husband Philip Petty of Barre, Vermont and Denise Blatchford and husband Earle of Londonderry, New Hampshire. Grandchildren include Mija Ryer, Heather Waffarn, Michelle Hettiarachchy, Bruce Adams Jr., Rochelle Adams, Micaiah Adams, Erik Wells, Kyle Wells, Lydia Bright, Nora Rex, Sarah Blatchford, and Cailey Blatchford. Great-grandchildren include Nivek Ryer, Kennedy Coleman, Cameron Carden, Colby Carden, Azailea Morales, Irissa Morales, Theodora Giovanniello, Ian Jurgen, Isaac Jurgen, Ryan Bright, Warren Bright, Leo Rex and Fitz Rex. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank Dr. Jessie Leyse and her kind office staff and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and support for our Mom and our family. A very special thank you to Shelly Bruno and Dody Moriarty, our Mom’s caregivers. You helped our Mom stay home with dignity and grace and filled her final years with love and laughter. We are so grateful. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. A Christian burial will be held in May at St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Barre Town, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s memory can be made to St. Augustine’s Church, 16 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.guareandsons.com.
