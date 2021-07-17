Lorraine O’Connor Porter BARRE — Lorraine O’Connor Porter, formerly of Barre, died peacefully June 26, 2021, at her home in Cape Coral, Florida. She was born on June 25, 1939, in Barre, Vermont, to Lawrence and Josephine O’Connor. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1958. After an adventure in California, she settled in Barre and married Phil Porter on July 17, 1961. She and Phil enjoyed being snowbirds in Florida and their summers in Vermont at their camp on Joe’s Pond. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Karen (Bob), and son, Jim (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Selena, Emily and Zachary. She also leaves four great-grandchildren, Juliana, Jacob, Allison and Natalie. She also leaves her sisters, Patty, Barbara, Rose and Eileen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; her brother, Bob; and her parents. A Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated on Sept. 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont. Luncheon to follow at the Elks Club in Barre. Lorraine loved to live large! She never met a stranger and enjoyed making ordinary situations into ones that made us laugh. Please feel free to wear something glitzy to the funeral and luncheon. When you think of her, we hope it puts a smile on your heart. To further honor her and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Vermont. You can mail a check to 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401 or you can donate online at https://wish.org/Vermont. Arrangements are by National Cremation Society, North Ft. Myers Florida.
