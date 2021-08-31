Lorraine O’Connor Porter BARRE — The funeral Mass for Lorraine O’Connor Porter, formerly of Barre, who died June 26, 2021, will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Monica’s Church, followed by luncheon at the Elks Club, both in Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., Burlington, VT 05401 or Wish.org/vermont
