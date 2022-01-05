Lorraine Newton MARSHFIELD — Lorraine Newton, 91, a Barre City resident, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with her family at her bedside. Born on Nov. 19, 1930, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Angela (Archambault) and Aimee Beaudoin Jr. Due to the early death of her mother when Lorraine was 9 years old, she spent seven years in Mount Saint Mary’s Motherhouse Convent in Burlington. Lorraine worked at Sprague Electric in Barre until she married Vernon Newton Jr. on Oct. 27, 1953, in the St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Websterville. They made their home on Hollister Hill of Marshfield in the house built by Vernon. Vernon passed away April 14, 2002. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing Word Search and walking both outside and on her treadmill. She was devoted to her family and love spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a strong, noble, independent woman who inspired many. Survivors include her children, Brenda McSweeney (Jack), of Palm Coast, Florida, Roseanne Martell, of Barre, Vermont, Stephen Newton (Denise), of Marshfield, Vermont, Tom Newton, Marie Codling (David) and Martha Newton, all of Barre, Vermont; her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Robert Beaudoin, of Massachusetts. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Rodney Newton; her son-in-law, Robert Martell; her grandson, Chad Allen Martell; her sisters, Annette Wood and Irene Pittsley. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine St., Berlin. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
