Lorraine “Mickey” Rich BERLIN — Lorraine W. “Mickey” Rich, 96, formerly of Brookfield Road and most recently of Woodridge Nursing Home, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021. She was born on Nov. 28, 1925, in Montpelier, the daughter of Henry and Isabel (Moulton) Desilets. Mickey graduated from St. Michael’s High School, class of 1943. On June 30, 1946, Mickey married Donald Rich at St. Augustine’s in Montpelier. They moved to the back side of Berlin Pond, raised five children and spent years renovating an old farmhouse. They celebrated their 71st Anniversary in June of 2017. Mickey worked at several local companies, including Vermont Life Magazine, International Coins and Currency and Lise Lotte Dress Shop in Montpelier; however, more importantly, she was a devoted mother and wife. Mickey loved spending time with her family and friends and always welcomed everyone into her home. Mickey and Don took great pride in home improvements and interior decor. They loved traveling, especially to Alaska to visit their son and family. Mickey loved watching and feeding the ducks and birds in the backyard, gardening and just enjoying her grandchildren. She was a people watcher and after retirement, she and Don enjoyed sitting on the breezeway watching people walk by, hoping someone would stop to visit. Mickey loved singing songs and dancing and this continued even at Woodridge Nursing Home. She is survived by her children, Gary Rich and his wife, Judy, of Anchorage, Alaska, and their daughter, Aimee Conant and her husband, Michael, of Monroe, Washington; Pam Rich, of Berlin, and her children, Tucker Purchase and his wife, Melissa, of East Montpelier, along with their children, Ella and Sophie; Shelby Quinn and her husband, John, of Berlin, and their children, Kennedy and Calvin; Kim Rich and his wife, Pat, of Nelson, New Hampshire, and their children, Baily Rich, of North Carolina, and her son, Tristan, and Tyler Rich and his wife, Jenna, of Nelson, New Hampshire; Bonnie Hall and her husband, Richard, of East Montpelier, and their children, Clara Ayer and husband Dana, of Berlin, and their children, Carson, Evelyn and Lorraine; Ricky Hall and wife Elizabeth, of East Montpelier, and their children, Theodore and Hazel; and Isabel Hall, of East Montpelier; daughter-in-law, Susan Rich, of Berlin; her daughter, Katie John and husband Patrick, and their son, Isaac, of East Montpelier. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Rich; her son, Steven Rich; and her sisters, Theresa Callahan and Cecile Staab. The family would like to thank the Maple Grove staff at Woodridge Nursing Home for their loving care of Mickey while she was there. Services will be held in the spring. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
