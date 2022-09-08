Lorraine J. Rogers WILLIAMSTOWN — Lorraine J. Rogers 93, of Pleasant Street passed away Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Woodridge Nursing Home. Born in Montpelier Vt., on November 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Adeline (Santor) Trombly. Lorraine attended Berlin school in Berlin, Vt. On Jan. 12, 1949, she married Francis Rogers in Barre. They made their home on Beckley Hill in Barre Town for 27 years before moving to Williamstown in 2002. Lorraine was employed at National Clothespin Company for many years until her retirement to spend time with family and friends. Among her interests were gardening, cooking, and spending Saturday nights going out dancing; but most of all spending precious time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Francis, who passed on September 26, 2010. Survivors include one daughter, Susan Rogers also of Williamstown: one son Scott Rogers of Berlin. She is also survived by one sister, Geraldine Mowatt of Williamstown. Two grandchildren, Erica Rogers of Williamstown; Glen Rogers of Berlin as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours as per her request. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
