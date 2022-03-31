Lorraine (Clark) Glidden NORTHFIELD — On March 22, 2022, heaven gained an angel when we lost Lorraine (Clark) Glidden, 82, of Northfield. She died at the UVM Medical Center where she was taken from us suddenly due to a cardiac event. Lorraine (lovingly nicknamed “Fern”) was a shining light to so many. She shined her light and her sweet, gentle, genuine smile on her family, her friends and on the community of Northfield. Lorraine was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Aug. 8, 1939, to Irving and Ruth (Maxham) Clark. She grew up in Barre, Vermont, and graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1957. She moved to Northfield, Vermont, when she married Howard Glidden in 1965. They had two daughters, Cindy and Martha. Lorraine was widowed in 1983 when she lost her beloved husband, Howard, to cancer. Lorraine showed her strength by moving forward and raising her two teenage daughters. The strong trio of Lorraine, Cindy and Martha were eventually dubbed the “Glidden Girls” as they learned to live as a family of three instead of four. Lorraine had a long-term career at the Washington County Superior Courthouse in Montpelier, Vermont. She served as a deputy clerk for over four decades until she retired in 2001. One of the highlights was assisting the FBI with a passport fraud case! Lorraine truly enjoyed her retirement years and said the best part was not having to set an alarm. Lorraine was involved in the community and loved supporting local charities and organizations such as Altrusa, Eastern Star, Ladies Reading Circle, The Red Hats and the United Methodist Women’s Group. She also enjoyed going to local concert events at Norwich University. Laughing and making memories with family and friends was on top of her list of favorite things. In addition to her kindness, her down-to-earth attitude and sense of humor were a big part of her. She enjoyed practical jokes, many of which she initiated, and cherished the many annual family summer vacations to Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. Lorraine also had many friendships she cherished and enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. She traveled to England and went on many other trips with friends and family over the years. including Washington. DC, Branson, Missouri, Florida, Bermuda, the Bahamas and Nova Scotia. Lorraine was a classic Vermonter and loved anything maple. A gallon of fancy maple syrup could always be found in her refrigerator, and she loved to treat herself to maple candies, maple creemees and sugar on snow at Bragg Farm, where they knew her by name. She loved living on the quiet dirt road, and told tales of the changing seasons, including mud season, snowstorms, wildlife, and enjoyed watching the hay being baled in her field. Most of all, she enjoyed the simple things in life such as visiting with friends and family. She also enjoyed reading, watching the birds, shopping at boutique gift shops, taking a drive “just because” to see the foliage, reminiscing about Shady Rill, watching crime shows, comedy shows, the game show network, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, played Words with Friends, and took up an interest in NCAA basketball. In recent years, she embraced technology and used her iPad regularly to keep her connected with others. The “Glidden Girls” had a text chain and she would update them daily (emojis included!). She recently discovered Wordle and included her results in the daily text update. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Cindy Labare and her husband, Jay, of Underhill Center; and her daughter, Martha Holland and her husband, Norm, of Malvern, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Shirley Clark, of Graniteville; her two nieces, Marilyn Pearson, of Berlin, Karen Rielly, of Williamstown; and many cousins and friends. She also leaves behind a special family very close to her, Brian, Sharon and Seth Tisdale. In addition to her husband, Howard, she was predeceased by her brother, Bernard Clark. A private burial service will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery. Kingston Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Lorraine’s memory, donations may be made to the Vermont Foodbank online (www.vtfoodbank.org) or sent to 780 East Barre Road, Barre, VT 05641.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.