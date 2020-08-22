Lorraine C. Hall HARDWICK — Lorraine C. Hall, 90, of West Church Street passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier. Born on Dec. 10, 1929, in Walden, she was the daughter of Wilfred Rosaire and Marie Albia (Drouin) Charland. Lorraine attended the Star School in Walden and graduated from Hardwick Academy before attending Johnson State College. On July 1, 1950, she married John B. Hall Jr. at the St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. Lorraine was a homemaker and stay-at-home mother to her children until the 1970s when she returned to college to finish her degree work and became a first grade teacher at Hardwick Elementary, a job which she loved and cherished until her retirement. Lorraine was a member of the St. Norbert’s Catholic Church. In her spare time, she loved gardening, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorraine was an exceptional cook, active in the community, loved family and friend gatherings at their camp in Stannard, as well as at their home. She was a friend to all and ready with a smile. Survivors include her children, Karen Hall of Charlotte, North Carolina, Maureen Hall Montgomery of Barre, Vermont, John Mitchell Hall and wife Paula of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Terrence Hall of Hardwick, Vermont; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Ronald Charland and wife Dorothy of Deerfield, New Hampshire, Carmeline Williams and husband Kenneth of Hardwick, Vermont, and Joseph Claude "Red" Charland and wife Janie of Laconia, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John B. Hall Jr.; her daughter, Deborah Hall; and her brothers, Gilles and Andre Charland. A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heaton Woods Residence, 10 Heaton St., Montpelier, VT 05602, https://livingwellgroup.org. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
