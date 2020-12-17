Lorraine C. Brochu BARRE — Lorraine C. Brochu, 82, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UVM Medical Center, surrounded by loving family. She was the devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to: Cindy, Tom and Connor Way, Bonnie and Andre Chouinard, Jeremy Peyton and fiancée Melissa Clements, daughters, Zoe and Makayla, Trym, Lauren, Caroline, William and Vivian Chouinard, Tyson, Paige and Landon Chouinard, Chantelle, Bryon and Juliet Micheli, Tory and Christine Chouinard, Dan and Lori Brochu, Colby Brochu and Logan Blake, Tyler Griswold and fiancée Mollie Kerns, Justin Griswold. Lorraine was born in Coaticook, Quebec, on Nov. 18, 1938, to Wilfred and Marie Joyal. The family moved to the USA in 1946 and she attended school in Greensboro, Vermont. In 1957, she married Daniel Brochu; they later divorced. Lorraine was a very successful hairdresser for many years in the central Vermont area. Lorraine was most happy when surrounded by family and friends at the family camp on Seymour Lake. She was a lover of animals, cooking and baking, holidays and birthdays, as well as her enjoyment to dance. Lorraine had a never-ending spirit and zest for life. She always had a smile on her face. Lorraine will be dearly missed by her family, cousins and special friends and all who had the wonderful opportunity to know her. A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at the family camp on Seymour Lake in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Visit https://www.timesargus.com/obituaries/ to express condolences and sign the guest book.
