Loris A. Rollins BARRE — Loris A. Rollins, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born on June 11, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Edson and Dora Hutchinson (Edson) (Shuttle). Loris worked for the State of Vermont, Office of the Secretary of State for over 30 years and was very proud of what she accomplished. She loved animals, especially her precious dog Princess. Loris enjoyed being with family, playing cards and other games as well as being outdoors. Summertime was always welcome to her as she loved to have a cold drink and a fire at camp and travel about as often as she could. Loris was quick to grab you with a hug and always said her favorite line, “I love you with all my heart.” She was a very giving person and never asked for anything in return. Survivors include her long-time partner, Jim Collins; her daughter Dora Duhaime and her long-time partner Bill Edson; her son, Kenneth Rollins, and his wife, Jen; her sister Linda Safford and her wife, Jennie Broe; her other sister, Laura Blandin; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Delores “Dee” Rollins; her ex-husband Ken Rollins; and her brother Leon. There will be a private graveside service to honor and celebrate her life at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.