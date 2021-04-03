Lori (Partlow) Bowley EAST MONTPELIER — Lori (Partlow) Bowley passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 1, 2021. Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Santa Clara, California, she was the daughter of Franklin Partlow and Glenda (Capron) Partlow. Lori grew up in Vermont and graduated U-32 High School in 1979. She worked in the print shop at Norwich University for most of her career. She married the love of her life, Roger Bowley, on July 26, 2014. She enjoyed long drives, trips to Maine to the beach, fishing, puzzles and spending time with her friends and grandson, Grayden. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Roger. She is survived by her two daughters, Brianna Lane of East Montpelier and Brittany Butterfield and partner Steven Walters of Chelsea, Vermont; her grandson, Grayden Lane of East Montpelier; her sister, Bethann Brickner and husband Corey of Grand Junction, Colorado, and brother, Terry Partlow and wife Lois Partlow; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. All arrangements are by Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vermont. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
