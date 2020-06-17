Loretta Mae Chaples EAST MONTPELIER — Loretta Mae Chaples, 79, of East Montpelier passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont. Born on May 30, 1941, in Newport, Rhode Island, the daughter of Arthur and Barbara Brown, she attended school in Hardwick, Vermont, and worked in the transportation industry until retirement. Loretta loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors, as well as going on country rides. She enjoyed picnics with her family and friends and was a wonderful cook who could make an amazing pie, batch of donuts or delicious pot roast! Loretta was a hard-working woman who cared deeply for her family and friends. She had a passion for her job as a school bus driver and years later, still remembered her students. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loretta was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in East Montpelier. She had many friends who helped and spiritually encouraged her. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Ann Chaples; her grandson, Allen Corson; her granddaughter, Crystal Gregoire and husband Ryan Gregoire; and her great-granddaughter, Adelyn Gregoire. She also leaves behind her brothers, Richard Brown, Ronald Brown, and her sisters, Juanita Cournoyer, Debra Kipp, and their extended, wonderful families. She was predeceased by her parents. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, Vermont. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Ministry at the Crossroads Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, East Montpelier, VT 05651. A special thank you to the staff at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing and the Vermont Home Health and Hospice for providing professional, kind and compassionate care in her time of need.
