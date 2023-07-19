Loretta M. Chase BARRE — Loretta M (Sault) Chase, 80, passed away peacefully July 10, 2023, at Central Vermont Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. She was born December 14, 1942, in Montpelier, the daughter of the late George Sault and Lucille “Betty” Sault. She graduated from St. Michael’s School in 1960. She married the late Domingo Gomez on January 9, 1961, and they later divorced in 1975. She married Marshall L Chase, November 6, 1992 She worked for the New England Telephone Company and then went to work at Finest where she made many life-long friends. When Finest closed, she then worked at various convenience stores in the area and the Capital Theatre as well. Her last place of employment was at Hannaford’s as a bagger. She loved to water ski and swim on Peacham Pond where she grew up until they sold the camp. She always had a smile for you and loved to joke around to make you laugh. She just loved to be with people. She always wanted to be a paramedic to help others but never pursued that dream. She really enjoyed her grand fur-babies, the late Chloe, siblings Waylon J and the late Pepper Ann and latest addition, Jessi Jane. Survivors include her husband, Marshall L Chase of Barre; two sons Patrick Gomez of Marshfield, Timothy Gomez of North Montpelier; one daughter Theresa Kelty and husband Earlwin (Chuck) Kelty II of Barre; one sister Martha Holt and husband Earl (Dean) Holt of North Charleston, South Carolina; two nieces, Jennifer Coulter and husband Boyer Coulter of Rentz, Georgia; Heidi Holt of North Hampton, Massachusetts; one nephew, Earl Holt and wife Megan Holt of Charleston, South Carolina and their two children Lucas and Hannah Holt. Loretta’s wishes were not to have any calling hours or funeral services. Donations can be made to any cancer center of your choice.
