Loren H. Croteau VERO BEACH, Fla. — Loren H. Croteau, age 82, passed away on March 12, 2022, in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in Barre, Vermont, on Sept. 24, 1939, he was the son of the late Harvey Croteau and Ethel Lamoy Croteau, of Barre. Loren graduated Spaulding HS, class of 1957. He is survived by his wife, Genise Bartee Croteau, of Vero Beach; son Peter Croteau, of Greensboro, Georgia, son Michael Croteau, of Newport, Vermont, daughter Valerie Mummert, of Gilbert, Arizona, and daughter Donna Hartley, of Longmont, Colorado, He is also survived by three stepchildren, Stephondra Wells, Benny Wells and Jennifer Witherspoon, all from Vero Beach; and 12 grandchildren along with eight great-grandchildren. Loren graduated from Vermont State Police Academy at Norwich University in 1969. He retired from the Vermont State Police in 1990. While a state trooper, he received full scuba diving certifications and worked the marine division on Lake Champlain. Loren was a resident of Newport, Milton and Jeffersonville, Vermont, before moving to Vero Beach. He was on ski patrol at Jay Peak in the 1960s, and was a partner in Newport Auto Parts before his career with the State Police. Always interested in cars, he continued to be an avid enthusiast owning and restoring many classic cars In his retirement, Loren worked as a school bus driver trainer-examiner in Florida, as well as security guard at Piper Aircraft in Vero Beach. He attended many Barre Day celebrations and enjoyed coming back to Vermont each summer. Loren’s desire was to be buried in Vero Beach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.