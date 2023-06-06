Lois M. Lafreniere EAST BARRE — A graveside memorial service honoring Lois M. Lafreniere, 84, will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1pm in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville. She passed away on December 7, 2022. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, Barre.
