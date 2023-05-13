Lois J. Vaughan BARRE — Lois J. Vaughan, 90, passed away May 11, 2023 at her home in Barre with her children at her side. Lois was born on December 19, 1932 in Springfield, VT the daughter of Rev. William C. Arbo and Marion F. Stearns. Lois married Leslie (Clem) B. Vaughan of Poultney on February 10, 1951. They moved to Massachusetts as Clem was active-duty U.S. Navy, then returned to Poultney in 1953. Together they lived in East Poultney and raised 5 children. Lois worked many jobs including raising her children, at the Poultney Dress Shop, caring for elderly neighbors, and Cadell Coils. She also worked in the family business, Vaughan’s Small Engine, as Bookkeeper. Lois was a wonderful and loving mother to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader and traveler having visited sub–Saharan Africa, the Caribbean and many of the national parks. She was a longtime NY Giants fan, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, and knitting. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Andreoletti of Barre, Carol Allen (Johnny) of Selbyville, DE, son Leslie Jr. (Jessica) of St. Helena Island, SC, son David (Mary Sue) of Hebron, NY, sister Ruth Jones of Poultney, sister Marion Abajian (Michael) of Montpelier, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Clem, in 2005, by her son, William Arthur, in 2014, and her brother, Walter, in 2019. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, and Visiting Angels. All nurses, LNAs, and Social Workers provided wonderful support and care. A private service at the convenience of the family will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held 11AM Saturday May 27th in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home, Inc. in Fair Haven, VT. Memorial contributions in the name of Lois may be made to Poultney Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 63, Poultney, VT 05764-0063.
