Lois H. Flint CHELSEA — Lois Helen Flint, 83 died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, VT. She was born March 26, 1939 in Chelsea, VT the daughter of John A. and Marion J. (Greene) Reed. She grew up on Chelsea West Hill and attended school in Chelsea. On August 22, 1957 she married Allen H. Flint of Chelsea. They lived most of their married life in Chelsea where they raised their three children. Lois and Allen enjoyed traveling, camping, and visiting with family and friends. Over the years Lois had various jobs in the area. She was a cook at the Chelsea School, a seamstress at Merrimaid in Randolph, VT and later MGee in Chelsea, she volunteered at the Chelsea Area Senior Citizens and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a ceramicist and ran a small business from her home teaching students painting techniques. She was known for her generosity and generous spirit. Many families still enjoy her creations, such as ceramic Christmas trees and knitted mittens. Lois was also a fabulous baker of bread and raised doughnuts. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and ceramics. Her memberships included the Do Your Best Club, Gifford Auxiliary, and the United Church of Chelsea. She also volunteered for the Chelsea Public Library and the Chelsea Flea Market. She touched many lives through the service to the community. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen Flint, two daughters, Kathy Maurais (Brent) and Karen Odell (Ken), a son Karl Flint (Carol), six grandchildren Jessica Maurais, Silas Odell, Avery Gray, Peter Maurais, Leon Odell, and Alicia Heiser, seven great-grandchildren Kai Odell, Harper Maurais, Michael Heiser, Casparus Odell, Alexandra Heiser, Emmaline Odell and Finnegan Odell, a sister Grace Flint (Stanley) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Farnham and by a brother, Clarence Reed. A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1pm at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vermont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Branch Ambulance, PO Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.