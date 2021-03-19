Lois E. LeFevre MONTPELIER — Lois E. LeFevre, 79, passed away at the UVM Medical Center in Berlin on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1941, in Montpelier, the daughter of Albert Aubertin and Cora (MacAulay) Aubertin. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959. For 36 years, Lois worked for the Vermont Department of Veterans Affairs. It was there that she helped countless veterans navigate the system of benefits offered to them. She retired from there in 2007. Survivors include her children, Robert LeFevre of South Barre, Vermont, William LeFevre of East Calais, Vermont, and Michele Murray of Isle La Motte; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves her companion, Donald Gauther. A burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Office of Veterans Affairs, 118 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620-4401. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
