Lois E. Donovan WOODSTOCK — Lois Elaine Donovan, 59, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a short bout with cancer. Born Sept. 22, 1962, in Barre, she was the daughter of George A. Donovan and Constance M. (Flint) Donovan. Raised in Washington, Vermont, she attended Washington Village School, Spaulding High School (Barre, Vermont) and in 1982, got her Accounting degree from Champlain College (Burlington, Vermont). Lois began her career as secretary and bookkeeper with George Silver & Assoc. (Burlington, Vermont). In 1985, she became bookkeeper for Maher & Maher, Attorneys at Law (Laurel, Maryland). In 1988, she moved to the hospitality industry as night auditor with Embassy Suites (Tysons Corner, Virginia). A country girl at heart, Lois returned to Vermont in 1990 joining the team at Woodstock Inn & Resort (Woodstock, Vermont). In 1995, she accepted an accounting office position with Quechee Lakes Landowners’ Association (Quechee, Vermont). She returned to the Woodstock Inn on March 10 of 2002 and stayed until present, 20 years to the day. Everyone who knew Lois was aware of her love for Calvin & Hobbes comic strips. That love was only exceeded by the love she had for her friends, her family, and the faith she held in God. Her faith was the bedrock upon which she built her life. She cherished her First Congregational Church family in Woodstock, and was an active participant in church activities. She loved the retreats they would go on, printed the bulletins, and taught Sunday school for years. She was an excellent proofreader! Lois had struggles, like we all do, but there was no fear for what would come after this life. She had absolute confidence and was at peace with the glory that she knew laid ahead for her. Lois is survived by her brothers, Bruce Donovan (Barre, Vermont), Jim and wife Diane Donovan (Washington, Vermont), George and wife Robin Donovan (South Burlington, Vermont); and sister, Norma Donovan (Randolph Center, Vermont). Her nieces and nephews include Robin and her husband, Christopher, Jenna and her husband, Travis, Karen, Samantha, Heather, Lauren, and Jackson. She also had a great-nephew, Calvin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Eileen Donovan. A service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the First Congregational Church, 36 Elm St., Woodstock, VT 05091 on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lois’s church at the address above. An online guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com.
