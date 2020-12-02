Logan B. "LP" Prior NORTHFIELD — Logan B. “LP” Prior, 26, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home in Northfield. He was born in Berlin, Feb. 20, 1994, the son of Eric and Sarah (Buck) Prior. He was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 2012. Logan had worked at Windridge Camp in Northfield, Mastercraft Boats in Tennessee, FW Webb of Barre and Green Mountain PipeLINE of Bethel. Logan enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowboarding, cooking and spending time with friends, family and especially his daughter, Nora. Survivors include his parents, Eric and Sarah Prior of Northfield; paternal grandmother, Carol Prior of Northfield; maternal grandmother, Joan Buck of Northfield; two brothers, Ethan Prior and his wife, Stormie, and their son, Everett Prior, of Madisonville, Tennessee, and Noah Prior of Northfield; his daughter, Nora, and her mother, Liz, of Williamstown. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Allen Prior; and maternal grandfather, Charles Buck. In keeping with the family’s wishes, there are no services at this time. A gravesite service and remembrance celebration will be planned for the spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Washington County Mental Health, in care of Suicide Prevention, 174 Hospital Loop, Berlin, VT 05602.
