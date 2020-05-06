Lloyd Vernon "Bud" Rector BARRE CITY — Lloyd Vernon "Bud" Rector, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Barre, Vermont, with his wife by his side. He was born Oct. 27, 1950, in Chelan, Washington, and was the son of Thomas M. Rector and Barbara L. (Huckins) Neher. He attended Mount Baker High School and graduated in 1969. Bud had worked at many jobs over the years, including maintenance, masonry, carpentry and sign making. He was a fine artist and painter, extremely creative and a true “Renaissance man.” He worked as a machinist at Trow & Holden in Barre for Norm Akley and wife Lauren LaMorte whom he had been good friends with for over 40 years. He retired in 2016 after more than 20 years on the job. His greatest passion was inventing. People may remember him as the “Bubble Man” because he invented an apparatus known as the “bubble bow.” He enjoyed putting people inside the bubble and watching their expressions of “wow” and excitement. He especially loved seeing the smiles on all the kids' faces. Bud enjoyed bike riding, fishing, sailing, kayaking, camping and cruising the waters in our old motorboat named “Buttercup.” He liked classical music, a good joke and a laugh with his friends, and when back out in Washington, he absolutely loved spending time with his family and loved them dearly. He was so proud of his two sons, Jonah and Andy, and loved them immensely. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Deborah (Houle) Rector; his two sons, Jonah Rector and Andy Rector; his sister. Roxanne Paul. and brothers, Ken Rector, John Stowe and Mike Stowe; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Deanna Tibbs. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date when events allow. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home of 58 Summer St. in Barre is assisting the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Deb, Sorry to hear of the passing of Bud. He was truly a Great Guy. I remember the Bubble Maker. Bud like to make people laugh. Deb, hope to meet up with you sometime. Deepest Sympathy, Joann & Danny LaRochelle
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.