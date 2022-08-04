Llewelyn Evan Hughes III BARRE -Llewelyn Evan Hughes III, 69, of Barre, Vt., passed away on July, 27, of natural causes. Evan is survived by his brother Richard, sisters Cheryl and Karleen, and his two children Llewewlyn Evan Hughes IV and Whitney. Please join them for a celebration of life at the Barre Elks Club, 10 Jefferson St, Barre, Vt. 05641 Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
