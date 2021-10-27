Lizzette D. Provencher BARRE TOWN — Lizzette D. Provencher, 74, of Barre Town, joined the Lord at her home on Oct. 19, 2021, of natural causes. A loving wife, mother, grandmother (Mémère) and great-grandmother, Liz spent her life in service to others. Born in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Liz immigrated to Vermont as a child with her family. She attended school at St. Michael's School in Montpelier. Liz later met and married her soul mate, Ronald J. Provencher, on July 1, 1967. She raised three children while working part time as a waitress at The Wayside Restaurant until 1980 when she began cosmetology school. Liz started her cosmetology career at O’Brien’s Salon on Main Street in Barre before operating Shear Art beauty salon in Graniteville, Vermont. Her ambitious and hardworking nature was ever present in her work ethic. In 1989 she started her own business, The Family Hairloom Hair & Tanning Salon located on North Main Street in Barre, which was her proudest professional achievement. Her fondness of antique furniture was the inspiration for the name and décor. Liz loved the social aspect of her career and loved connecting with her clients, family and friends. Her caring nature continued into her retirement with the Ladies Auxiliary of CVMC where she volunteered her time in the gift shop. While Liz has left this world, she does so knowing her greatest contribution to life was raising her children and knowing that her heart, smile and contagious laugh will forever reside in theirs. Her children, Tina Routhier and husband Donald, Todd and spouse Linda (Fasci), and Marc Provencher and spouse Kathy (Gerrish), will honor her life in the character she instilled in them. Her husband of 54 years, Ron, has lost his true love and while she will not be here to love him for the rest of his life, she loved him for all of hers. Liz leaves the most precious gifts of life behind her in her great-grandchildren, Raven, Violet, Denver, and grandchildren, Lindsay, Amanda, Ariel, Cloe, Brittany, Tierney and Colby. Her niece, Diana (Furlong) Buono, and nephew, Robert Furlong, always had a special place in her heart and she leaves behind many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and Frank Reynolds; and her siblings, Rachael Furlong, Harriet Ryan, Jeannine Bilodeau, Paul and Gilles Badeau; and grandsons, Boxer and Bear, who now hold her hand in heaven. The family held a private service on Oct. 22, 2021, and Liz will be buried in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Barre Town. Friends and family may gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleora’s Carriage House at the Reynold’s House Inn, 102 South Main St., Barre. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
