Lissa Edwards Robart FAIRFAX — Lissa Edwards Robart, 69, passed away at home on Jan. 8, 2022, with loving family at her side. A remembrance gathering will take place next year. Please visit awrfh.com to view Lissa’s full obituary.
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 3:23 am
