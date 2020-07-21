Lise A. McCallum BARRE CITY — Lise A. McCallum, 77, of Center Street in Barre, passed away July 14, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Lise was born on March 15, 1943, in Saint Cecile, Canada, to Gerard and Lucienne (Mercier) Trepanier. Lise was a graduate of Marian High School, class of 1962. She married Thomas McCallum and they had a son, Robert, and daughter, Cathy. In her earlier years, Lise was the manager of Montgomery Ward's, then a stenographer for the State of Vermont, processed claims for Crawford Insurance and then word processing at National Life. Her favorite job was taking care of her grandchildren and other children, as well. Lise was well-known as Nana by many and she loved them all. Lise enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and she loved going camping with her husband, Thomas, and family to their camp in Averill. She loved playing cards with her sisters and having coffee in the morning with her brother. Lise loved her family and adored her grandchildren very much. She will be missed by her family and friends deeply. Lise is survived by her son, Robert McCallum and wife Ann Marie of Websterville, and her daughter, Cathy McCallum of Barre; also, her sister, Gheslane Raidl and husband Larry of Ohio, sister Giselle Fournier and husband Pete of Barre, sister Claudette Trepanier of Barre; and a brother, John Trepanier of Barre. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Taylor and Samantha. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Lucienne Trepanier; her husband, Thomas McCallum; brothers, Gilles Trepanier and David Trepanier; and a sister, Liette Trepanier. There are no calling hours. There will be a private graveside service in the veterans cemetery in Randolph Center at a future date. A celebration of Lise’s life will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW in East Barre, Vermont; all are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
