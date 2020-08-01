Lise A. McCallum rites BARRE CITY — A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Lise A. McCallum, 77, was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, where she was laid to rest next to her beloved husband. She passed away on July 14, 2020. The Rev. Leopold J. Bilodeau, a family friend, led the service and read the committal prayers. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the VFW #527 on the East Barre Road for a time of fellowship and refreshments. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
