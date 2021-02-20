Lisa L. Ireland DUXBURY — Lisa Lynn Ireland, 55, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Duxbury. Born on April 1, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Alton C. Ireland Sr. and Audrey (Sherman) Ireland. Lisa graduated Harwood Union High School in 1983. After high school, Lisa worked as a child care provider alongside her mother, as well as running her own crafting business out of the home. She later worked in the Harwood Union High School kitchen for over a decade before becoming a full-time caregiver for her parents. Lisa’s passions were her family and her crafting. Her crafts included crochet pieces, Christmas decorations, and painted wooden decorations. Lisa was known by many for her beautiful Christmas wreaths she made during the holiday season, a skill that was passed down by her mother. She also enjoyed gardening, planting many vegetables and flowers during the spring and summer months. Lisa is loved and mourned by her brother, Alton “Buddy” Ireland Jr. of Duxbury; her nieces, Katelyn Ireland and her fiance, Reid Boutin, of Duxbury, and Meagan Audet; her nephew, Trevor Audet; and a grandniece and -nephew, Gabriella and Brayden White. No services are planned at this time. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677; The Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or visit www.centralvermonthumane.org; or the American Cancer Society-Vermont, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, VT 05495 or visit www.cancer.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
