Lino M. Zampieri BARRE — Lino M. Zampieri, formerly of Barre, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida, after a short illness, at the age of 100. Lino was born in Barre, Vermont, on Aug. 22, 1920, the beloved son of Mario and Regina Zampieri and brother of Olga, Libero and Tullio, all deceased. He graduated from Spaulding High School in 1938 and went to work for his father at the Zampieri & Buttura Granite Co. of Barre. He was managing the business with his brothers at retirement. Lino married Anita Perojo on Nov. 22, 1941, in Barre where they raised five children before retiring to Florida, first living in Seminole and then Clearwater. Anita and Lino were married for 69 years when she passed away on Feb. 26, 2011. Lino is survived by his five children, Mario (wife Teresa), Larry (wife Genie), Kathi Wilson (husband Hugh), Jim, Shelia Shrankel (husband Rudy). Lino and Anita cherished and were adored by their six grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Kristen Anita Wilson Ellsworth, Bianca Zampieri, Adrianna Anita Zampieri, Christopher Zampieri and Michael Paul Zampieri. They were also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Meigs Wilson, Davis Wilson, Anne Bennett Ellsworth, Fitz Ellsworth and Augustus Zampieri. Lino remained active in the granite business until several years before his death, selling granite monuments to select retailers whom he’d done business with for many years. His mind and wit never let him down.
