Linnie M. Harvey BARRE — Linnie Miller Harvey, 63, of Barre, Vermont, died suddenly on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home in Barre. She was born in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Clyde Miller and Nancy Kent on Sept 14, 1959. She attended Lake Region High School, in Orleans Vt. Where she was a gymnast and at one point trained with Mary Lou Retton. Later she got certified as a Cable Technician in CT. She grew up in Westmore where her mother owned Millers Millbrook Cottages. Some of her most fond memories were there. Hunting and Fishing with her parents and siblings. Doing taxidermy with her father and raising animals, even deer. In July of 1988, Linnie married Colin Harvey in Berlin, VT. It was in Barre that they along with Linnie's daughter Linnie welcomed two daughters Amber and Chelsea Harvey. Linnie was blessed to have the best in-laws Shirley and Raymond Harvey. During her years with Colin they enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and going to festivals. If there's one thing Linnie loved, it was to have fun, Dance, and go to parties. She would be the first on the dance floor and she would sing Janis like no tomorrow. She loved "Her girls". Her daughters and her granddaughters and finally grandsons are what kept her going even at the lowest points. She would always do silly stuff to make them laugh. She lived a crazy life. At one point she was the youngest emancipated minor in Vermont. She hitchhiked cross country. She's survived many adventures and had the best stories to tell. She left behind many many friends. She was predeceased by her parents Nancy Kent, and Clyde Miller. Her Brother Bradford. She is survived by her daughters Linnie Miller and fiance Nick Soutiere, and Chelsea (Harvey) Phelps & husband Jared. Amber Harvey and partner Tyler LeCours. Her siblings William Miller and wife Krissy of Cape Coral, FL. Dina Miller and her partner Roy of Craftsbury, VT Her Grandchildren Kaitlyn, Alesia, Tayah & Alex Blaise (and their father Corey) Llewellyn, and Ira Phelps. Her final resting place will be at the Lake View Cemetery in Westmore, alongside her Brother Bradford. She will be buried with/alongside her mother Nancy. There will be a service in the spring/summer in Barre. In Lieu of donations consider donating to her services fund. https://gofund.me/5cc11c39
