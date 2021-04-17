Linda Marie Dindo-St.John BARRE TOWN — Linda Marie Dindo-St.John, a lifetime resident of Barre, Vermont, passed from this life into eternal life unexpectedly on April 14, 2021. Linda was born to Howard and Pauline Dindo on April 16, 1946. She was the oldest of four brothers and three sisters. She was employed at Grand Union Grocery for 35 years. She was in her community, including being a member of St. Monica, the VFW Auxiliary Post #790, the Canadian Club in Barre, Vermont, and the American Legion Post #10. On Aug. 29, 1992, she married Ron St. John and resided with him in Barre. She took great pride in raising her three children. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Judy Fleurrey. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (and Bill) Swartz, Darcy Parker; and Rodney (Oggie) Foster; her husband, Ron St. John; her siblings, Nancy (and Gene) Slade, Howie Dindo, Mark Dindo, Matt Dindo, Buddy (and Cathy) Fleurrey, and Carol (and Steve) Merchant; nine stepchildren; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She also shared her home with two special friends, Tamara Davis and Marie Picard. Linda was most known for her hugs, and her love for everyone she met. From the minute you met her, she made you feel that you were important, and she genuinely loved you. She also had a love for flowers and gardening (roses were her favorite), camping, cardinals, shopping and casinos. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Monica Church on Summer Street in Barre, Monday, April 19, at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at the VFW, 527 East Barre Road, Barre, Vermont. It is requested that flowers be sent to St. Monica, donations to the VFW Post 790. A family service will be held in the Berlin Corners Cemetery at a later date. She will be sharing her plot with her companion (dog), Harley, who predeceased her. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
