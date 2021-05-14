Linda M. Sweeney BARRE — Linda Mae Lupien-Sweeney, 71, of Berlin Street passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2021, in the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. Born on April 30, 1950, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Joel and Mabel (Hedding) Carpenter. Linda attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On May 16, 1998, she married Robert Sweeney in Enosburg Falls. They made their home in Barre. Linda was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for 30 years, retiring in 2012 from Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, istening to music and she loved to be around people. Survivors include her husband, Robert Sweeney, and her son, Christopher Lupien, both of Barre; and her brother, Larry Carpenter and his wife, Mary, of Utah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Steven Carpenter. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
