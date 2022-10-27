Linda M. Morris ORANGE — Linda Marie Morris, 75, a long-time resident passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire with her family at her bedside. Born on May 8, 1947, in Hanover, NH, she was the oldest daughter with six siblings of Edwin and Blanche (Smith) Larkin, also of Orange. She attended first and second grade at the Grand Hancock, VT Elementary school, third – fifth grade at the Graniteville Elementary School, and finished her elementary school years at the Orange Center School before attending Spaulding High School. On September 26, 1964, she married Steven C. Morris, Sr., also of Orange. The two were married for 58 years. Linda was a very talented artist. She enjoyed painting, sketching, crafting, knitting, embroidery, sewing, cooking, and crocheting – she always kept her hands busy. She also enjoyed line dancing with her family and loved her puppy. She appreciated the beauty in everything – her ability to see love and good was admired. Linda always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed being a wife, mom, and nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda helped run the family business, Steven C. Morris Auto Sales, and was very dedicated to and supportive of her husband and children. Linda attended the Orange Alliance Church and was a strong Christian woman. Survivors include her loving husband Steven C. Morris, Sr., of Orange, VT; her children Steven C. Morris, Jr., of Orange, VT; Nancy Lynn Nichols of Cape Coral, FL; and Kathleen Ann Wobby of Oceanside, CA; her five grandchildren whom she adored, Amber Jean Elmquist of Cape Coral, FL; Nicholas Morris of Orange, VT; Julie Routhier of Corinth, VT; Rachael and Joleen Wobby of Oceanside, CA; and her four great-grandchildren whom she also adored, Joseph and Jade Elmquist, Carson Morris, and Levi Routhier and twin Routhier boys on the way; as well as her siblings Edwin Larkin, Jr., Daniel Larkin, Stephen Larkin, Milton Larkin, and Cindy Howarth. She was predeceased by her parents. The Morris family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Dartmouth Hitchcock ICU for their kindness and compassion. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Orange Alliance Church, Route 302, Orange, VT. There are no calling hours. Later inurnment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, VT at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
