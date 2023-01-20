Linda L. Pelletier BARRE — Linda L. Pelletier, 77 of Barre, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born on December 13, 1945, in Barre, VT. Her parents were the late Ernest and Letha (Rouhan) Sanville. For the past 56 years, Linda shared her life with her husband, Romeo, and raised their three children in Barre. In 1988, they started Pelletier and Son Quick Lube where Linda served as the office manager/co-owner. She was always on-site to feed customers her homemade donuts and coffee. She always made everyone feel like family. After a few years, they decided to expand their business by opening a touchless car wash, which was an extension of the Quick Lube building. After many years of taking care of their customers they decided to retire so they could focus on spending time with their family, gardening, and taking weekend car trips. Linda loved to cook and make sure everyone who entered her home was well fed. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda found great pleasure in spending time outside with her beloved dogs, being with family, and laughing. She will be missed by all that knew her. Linda is survived by her husband, Romeo Pelletier; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sheila Sanville of Florida; Ernest Jr. and Donna Sanville of Florida; her sister Nancy (Sanville) Blake of New Hampshire, and her children: Lisa Corman and her husband Douglas (grandchildren Samuel and Jacob) of Colchester, VT; Tammy Goulet and her husband Gary (grandchildren Dillon and Nicholas) of North Carolina; and her son Donald Pelletier and his wife Jodi (grandchildren Desirae, Colby, and Toni) of Washington, VT; many nieces and nephews; and extended family. Linda was predeceased by her sister, Betty (Sanville) Izor; brother-in-law Robert Izor, and brother-in-law Seth Blake. A special “Thank You” to the Woodridge Nursing Home nursing staff. We are forever grateful for their kindness and care hey gave Linda during herstay. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 30. 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Monica Church in Barre, VT followed by a burial service at Hope Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial gifts can be sent to Romeo Pelletier, PO Box 1013, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
