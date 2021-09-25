Linda Jean Ingersoll BARRE — Linda Jean Ingersoll, 77, of 60 Allen St., Barre, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Berlin Meadows in Berlin. She was born at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier to the late Corene Roberta Beryl Briggs and Charles Leigh Ingersoll on April 17, 1944. She graduated from Montpelier High School and for 20 years, worked as a switchboard operator, first in Montpelier at New England Telephone and then in White River Junction at AT&T, before retiring. Linda Jean spent much of her life drawing, painting and photographing birds, animals and natural landscapes. She worked in watercolor, pen and ink, charcoal, and oils. Her love for the natural world was evident, having spent weeks at a time, following retirement, tent camping with close friends, and later in life, drawing, photographing and feeding songbirds in her backyard. While in elder care, she enjoyed hours of watching deer, cardinals and turkeys from a window that overlooked a field and the Worcester Range. In her earlier years, Linda Jean loved driving, and it wasn’t uncommon for her to spend the day cruising the Vermont countryside, visiting favorite places such as Trapp Family Lodge, Smugglers’ Notch, Woodstock, Quechee, and making longer day trips to Portsmouth and the southern Maine and New Hampshire coast. Linda Jean had an affinity for Vermont pottery, woven textiles and handmade sweaters, and she was appreciative of, and committed to, supporting local artists. She was an avid reader of natural history and assembled an immense library of cookbooks, with a special fondness for Scandinavian and Eastern European traditions and cuisine. She was a terrific baker and an inventive cook who delighted in experimenting in the kitchen. Her lifelong love for music – opera, folk, jazz, and her beloved Andrea Boccelli, Celine Dion and Shostakovich – carried her into the very hours before her passing. There was rarely a day she did not spend in the company of music. She also had a great affection for cats, and especially adored her most recent tortoiseshell Mee-ah and was greatly comforted by her being re-homed with a local loving family when she moved to elder care. She is survived by a beloved niece, Jennifer Ingersoll and husband Andrew Wellman, of West Berlin; dear cousins, Marion (Briggs) and husband Eric Stolte, of London, Ontario, Leslie (Briggs) and husband Robert Sier, of Ijamsville, Maryland, Marjorie (Smith) and husband Vasek Talacko, of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Virginia (Smith) and husband John Marotto, of Wayland, Massachusetts, and Robert L. Smith, of South Royalton. She was predeceased by her brothers, Larry and Richard. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated nurses, aides and social workers at Berlin Meadows – especially Amy McDonald, Amy Currier, Jalisa, Taneka, Cotton, Christian, Preston and Maria – as well as Sequana, Rebecc, and Pastor Jeff at BAYADA Hospice – for their loving and compassionate care at the end of Linda Jean’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PAWSitive Pantry on the Onion River Animal Hospital website. A graveside celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2022. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre assisted with the arrangements.
