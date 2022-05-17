Linda J. Barney JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Linda Jane Barney, 60, passed away May 11 2022. She was born Sept. 18, 1961, in East Montpelier, Vermont. Things that always brought a smile to Linda’s face included the beach, taking care of her many plants, sea turtles, the color green and dragonflies, which were her good luck charm that she inherited from her mom. While in college, Linda was recruited by IBM for a college work program and was hired right after she completed her degree, for a position in Essex Junction, Vermont. After 15 years, she decided to leave IBM and pursue a career in the tourism and travel industry, and moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico for five years. Linda went on over 80 cruises for work and promoted boutique hotels. She then lived in Orlando, Florida, for five years working in the same industry before settling down in Jacksonville, Florida, where she met the love of her life, Gary. Her favorite place on earth turned out to be tubing down the river at Ginnie Springs with Gary and her friends. Linda is survived by her loving partner, Gary, also known as “Google;” and siblings, Gary (Judy), David (Peggy), Jo-Ann (Russ), Rick (Barb), Tina (Richard) and Sandy and Sue. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Carolyn, and brother, Douglas. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, in Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home with a memorial Mass immediately following at 7 p.m. Please visit her online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.