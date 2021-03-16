Linda G. Murray WILLIAMSTOWN — Linda Gail Murray, 72, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home. Linda was born on March 13, 1948, in Northfield, the daughter of Ralph K. and Leonora (Morris) Thurston. She grew up in Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School in 1967. Linda was a purchasing agent at Norwich University for 22 years and later worked for A & S Collections in Williamstown for 12 years. She was a life member of American Legion Post 63 Ladies Auxiliary in Northfield and served on the board of the Williamstown Endowment Fund. Linda was an animal lover and a devoted Elvis fan. Linda is survived by her husband, Gordon A. Murray, whom she married on April 1, 1987; a daughter, Kirstin Goodwin and her husband, Benjamin, and her beloved grandchildren, Killian and Lucille Goodwin; a sister, Bette Provost, Northfield; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a close friend, Bonnie Caputo; and a special family, Jennifer Saldi and her children, RJ and Maria, whom she thought of as her own grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ralph Thurston Jr. and Allen Thurston; and a sister. Jackie Gould. There will be a burial at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family. Donations may be made to any animal rescue organization.
