Linda Fay DANVILLE — Linda Rose Fay passed gently from this world early Sunday morning September 25 at her home in Danville, Vermont. Linda was born in Hanover, NH on June 17, 1943, to her parents, Maurice, and Marion Soule Fay. Linda lived much of her life in Waterbury and Waterbury Center. Linda worked in the local grocery store, now the Village Market, in Waterbury. There she stocked shelves and assisted with many other tasks. Linda loved talking with the people she met in the grocery store and in the Waterbury community. She loved music, and, until the end had fun listening and singing her favorite tunes, including “Honey I’m Home” by Shania Twain. Linda loved the Boston Red Sox and was able to cite statistics from the games for many years. An avid Bingo player, she played as often as possible and was frequently a winner. In her final years she followed a daily routine of watching the Price is Right at 11:00 am, having lunch at noon, and then, at 1:00 pm playing several rounds of Bingo. When she was no longer able to mark the card, she would rapidly point out the right number to the person helping her. She loved her morning coffee and chatting with her housemates. Linda held a special place in the hearts of staff at Northeast Kingdom Human services, who supported her during the past two years. Linda is survived by her brother Bruce (Alan) Fay of Burlington, VT, her sister-in-law, Teresa Fay, of Waterbury, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Shirley Vintinner, and brother Michael (Mickey) Fay. To honor Linda’s memory, sing a song with as much gusto as you can and do your best to win at Bingo. Just after her death, a spectacular sunrise rose outside her home. To those who were fortunate to see the sunrise felt certain that Linda was singing one final round of “Honey, I’m Home”. Much appreciation goes to Linda’s amazing caregivers, including Northeast Kingdom Human Services, her sister-in-law, Teresa Fay, and the many friends, and community members who supported her through the years. Linda’s final resting place is with her mother in the Waterbury Center Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
