Linda C. Broughton ALFRED, ME — Linda C. Broughton, 75, of Alfred, Maine and formally of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away after a long, courageous battle with stage four lung cancer, on January 19, 2023 with her husband by her side. She was born in Barre, Vermont on October 21, 1947, the daughter of Richard and Shirley (Paulison) Cerasoli. Linda graduated from Marian High School, in Barre, VT in 1965. Following a few months later, while at a dance, she met the love of her life, Darrell Broughton. They married in May of 1969 and spent 54 years together. Linda had several jobs that brought her much joy. She worked at F.W. Woolworth’s, City Boot Shop, in Montpelier. She was a manager of the Book Store Vermont College of Norwich University. He last full time job was at National Life of Vermont in the Sentinel Mutual Funds Department. Linda’s faith was a very important part of her life. She was an active member at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, VT where she was a lector for 25 years. Linda and Darrell were members of the Capital Deanery Pre-Cana marriage preparation team for 16 years. By their faith and marriage, they were wonderful at sharing what true commitment means in one’s life and future as husband and wife. She was also an active member of Catholic Daughters of America, court of St. Augustine # 976. She and Darrell loved vacationing in Wells, Maine. After retirement, they moved to Alfred, Maine to be closer to the ocean. They were also “snowbirds” at Surfside Beach in S.C. for many winter months. While living in Keywood Retirement Community in Alfred, ME they enjoyed their many friends they met at game night, dinners and Fourth of July outings. Linda will be remembered for her faith that was shared freely and lovingly. She was vivacious, possessed a wonderful sense of humor and her smile would light up any room she entered. She was a woman of impeccable manners and was proud of her Italian heritage. She has been welcomed home into eternal rest with others she yearned to see again. Our hearts are full of your love and our memories will help lead us to healing and new beginnings. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Darrell Broughton of Alfred, ME; brother Raymond Cerasoli of Myrtle Beach, SC and sister Joanne Cerasoli Campbell of Barre, VT; and several very special nieces, nephews which she dearly loved, and many extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Dana and Mark Cerasoli, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends may call on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Holy Spirit Parish/ St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine. Committal prayers and burial will be at a later date. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at Linda’s Book of Memories at www.bibbersautumngreen.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, New England Division, Inc. One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086. Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.