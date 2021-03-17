Linda Bennett BARRE — Linda Bennett, 75, passed away on March 4, 2021, with her Hill Street family by her side. She was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Roger and Ilah (Shea) Bennett. Linda was full of life. She enjoyed going out to dinner and visiting with family and friends. She always loved a good cup of coffee. Linda is survived by her brother, Doug Bennett and his wife, Vianna, of Johnson, Vermont; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. A graveside service will be held in Riverview Cemetery in Richmond, Vermont, at the convenience of the family, In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hill Street, c/o Washington County Mental Health, 201 Hill St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont.
