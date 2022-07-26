Linda A. Hall NORTHFIELD FALLS — Linda A. Hall, 77, died Sunday, July 10th with her husband, Steve by her side at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born in Northfield, March 14, 1945, the daughter of Creston and Madeline (Ryan) Severy. She is a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1963. She had been married to Thomas McCarney. On August 25, 1978, Linda married Steven Hall. Linda was known by her employers, as dedicated and hard working. She worked for many years at Norwich University, the local law offices of, Young and Monte, as well as, Michael Popowski. She had also worked for Barry T. Chouinard Inc. and most recently, owned and operated her own dog grooming business. Linda enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, swimming, painting and reading. She loved dogs and her customers appreciated that loving care they received at her grooming salon. Linda was known by all, for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Steven of Northfield Falls; three children, Kathleen McCarney of Barre, Patrick (Katherine) McCarney of Pawcatuck, CT, Casey Hall (Hilary Leonard) of Northfield; 9 grandchildren, Devon, Melissa, Kaitlyn Kelsey, Bailey, Jackson, Molly McCarney, Tucker, Phisher Hall, Bryson Leonard; 2 great grandchildren, Abel Dailey, Aaliyah Cauley; two brothers, Richard Severy of Northfield, William (Donna) Severy of Barre; sister in-law, Mona Hall of Berlin; brother in-law, Douglas (Cindy) Hall of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Linda made a final “gift,” donating her body for medical research to the University of Vermont Medical School in Burlington. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, August 13th 2022 at Noon at St. John The Evangelist Church on Vine Street in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to American Lung Association, PO Box 756, Oscela, WI 54020-0756 or an animal rescue shelter of your choice.
